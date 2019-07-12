Mystery motorist may hold key to ongoing police inquiry
Police want to trace a mystery motorist who may hold the key to an ongoing investigation.
Officers believe he could have witnessed an “alleged altercation” between three youths in Low Grange Avenue, Billingham, nearly three weeks ago.
A Cleveland Police spokesman said on Friday morning: “The man police want to speak to was driving in the Billingham area in the very early hours of the morning of Sunday, June 23, and pulled over onto Low Grange Avenue, close to the bus stop, opposite the shops.
“It is thought he may have witnessed an alleged altercation between three youths anytime between 1am and 2.15am.
“He is thought to have been driving a dark-coloured car, make and model unknown.
“Detectives believe the man may have information which will assist an investigation and are appealing to him directly to call 101, with reference number 105172.”