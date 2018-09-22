Neighbour from hell terrorised family for three months with loud noise, partying, and banging on the wall

A neighbour from hell made the lives of a Polish family miserable for three months.

Angela Queen was alleged to have told the couple during one tirade: "You don't belong here."

Queen admitted harassment on the basis there was no racial element to her conduct.

The 38-year-old was made the subject of a Community Protection Notice which she breached, and she was then given what is believed to have been the first Criminal Behaviour Order issued in Hartlepool.

Trouble flared between Queen and her neighbours when she was living in Rydal Street, a court heard.

"The family felt harassed by her behaviour over a three-month period," Emma Cruickshank, prosecuting, told Teesside Magistrates' Court.

"There was loud noise, partying, banging on the adjoining wall, and other anti-social behaviour.

"The police were contacted many times, and Hartlepool Borough Council appointed a victim liaison officer for the family.

"Queen was made the subject of a Community Protection Order, which was breached.

"The victims say they found her conduct very distressing, particularly for their daughter who is autistic and needs a settled environment."

Queen, of Borrowdale Street, Hartlepool, admitted harassment without violence between February 7 and April 28.

Ciara Smith, defending, said: "Ms Queen pleads guilty on the basis there was no racial element to her remarks, and nor were there threats of violence,

"There was some shouting and banging on the walls, but there was also an element of tit-for-tat in that the neighbours banged back.

"Much of the noise was to do with a stormy relationship she was in at the time, so the shouting wasn't directed at the neighbours but at her partner.

"Ms Queen does understand it would have been unpleasant for her neighbours, particularly their daughter."

Queen has since moved from Rydal Street, the court heard.

"Her biggest problem is drink," added Ms Smith.

"She drinks to cope with her various problems, which in turn makes them worse, so it's a vicious circle.

"Ms Queen has had to use the food bank at St Aidan's Church in Hartlepool.

"She is very grateful to them, and hopes to volunteer at the bank when she has her life back on track."

The probation officer who interviewed Queen at court told the magistrates she had been drinking before the interview..

"She told me her usual consumption is between one to three litres a day," the officer added.

"Ms Queen is single, and she is on the sick due to her alcohol dependence.

"She does have the benefit of supportive brothers and sisters."

Queen was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 20 rehabilitation activity days, and she was ordered to pay £700 in costs and compensation.

She was made the subject of an order banning her from contacting the Polish couple, and banning her from entering Rydal Street for 18 months.

After sentence was passed, Queen told the magistrates: "I lost everything when I moved out of that house, but I've got another house.

"I am doing all right, I am getting there.

"Thank you for being lenient with me."