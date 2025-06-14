A suspected arson attack on allotments in Dowson Road, Hartlepool, in March 2025. Picture by FRANK REID

A campaign is to be launched by fire brigade chiefs to tackle deliberate fires ahead of the warmer weather and school summer holidays.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Cleveland Fire Brigade’s drive focuses on promoting safer neighbourhoods by raising awareness of key seasonal risks.

July’s campaign aims to reduce deliberate fires, said to “often rise” during the warmer months, while also encouraging the public to take extra care when outdoors.

The brigade’s yearly statistics from April 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025, record 800 deliberate fires in Hartlepool, up almost 9% from 736 the previous year.

New Cleveland Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer Peter Rickard.

Across the brigade area there were 4,051 deliberate fires, up around 25% from 3,230.

A report to the annual meeting of Cleveland Fire Authority from Chief Fire Officer Peter Rickard said the campaign “will bring together vital fire, water and outdoor safety messages, targeting both young people and the wider community”.

He added: “Key messages will include the dangers of setting fires, the importance of staying safe around open water, barbecuing responsibly and respecting natural spaces.”

Separate figures show there were 280 secondary fires recorded in Hartlepool between January 1-April 30.

These are incidents which feature smaller outdoor fires not involving people or property.

Data provided by a Freedom of Information request noted 256 of these were deliberate and 24 accidental.

The ward with the largest number of secondary fires was Rossmere with 55 followed by De Bruce with 53, Headland and Harbour with 52 and Manor House with 37.

The main targets of blazes included loose refuse, grassland, wheelie bins and recycling containers.

People can anonymously report information about arsons to FireStoppers online at www.firestoppersreport.co.uk or by calling 0800 169 5558.