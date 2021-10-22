New crackdown on aggressive begging and other anti-social behaviour

Obstructive parking is another problems being targeted under plans for Billingham town centre.

Billingham is one of six town centres being targeted for action as Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council recruits 12 new enforcement officers to its civic enforcement service – growing the team from 24 to 36.

The move, which will be funded for one year from Covid recovery cash and is aimed at supporting town centres as they look to bounce back from the pandemic.

A new curb on anti-social behaviour in Billingham town centre is promised.

The other town centres are Ingleby Barwick, Norton, Stockton, Thornaby and Yarm.

Cllr Steve Nelson, the council’s cabinet member for access, communities and community safety, said: “This is about helping our town centres get back on their feet as, hopefully, we come out of the pandemic.

“We want people to feel safe when they come into our towns to shop, do business or enjoy a night out. That’s why the immediate focus of these new recruits will be on aggressive begging and other anti-social behaviour.

“They’ll also be targeting obstructive parking and irresponsible disposal of business waste, which can cause responsible town centre business owners a lot of problems and frustration.”

He added: “By focussing these new recruits on our town centres we can also free up officers to enhance the civic enforcement service we provide across the rest of the area.