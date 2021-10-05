New East Durham group aims to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour

The Horden Together team

Horden Together will see a range of organisations working closely with residents to address the issues and concerns that matter most to them.

Based at a new neighbourhood hub in the village’s Miners’ Welfare Hall, the three-year project will see Durham County Council, Durham Police, County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, Horden Parish Council, East Durham Trust and Durham’s Police and Crime Commissioner offer a range of support in the area.

Crime and anti-social behaviour, environmental problems and empty properties are among their top priorities – aiming to work with the local community to identify emerging issues and take action over the problems local people say most affect their daily lives.

The work of the partnership will complement ongoing regeneration work in the area and support the long-term aspirations of the Horden Masterplan – created in 2019 and aiming to address issues like poor housing, the environment and access to amenities in the village.

Councillor John Shuttleworth, the county council’s cabinet member for rural communities and highways, said: “Horden Together is an exciting opportunity for us to enhance the quality of life of people in Horden.

“By joining forces with partners, we will be able to make the best use of a wide range of expertise, resources, local knowledge and skills to develop Horden.

“We are keen to work with local people and hear their thoughts.”

The introduction of the team follows work undertaken by the council’s Community Action Team in 2020, when officers tackled issues reported by residents, including anti-social behaviour, fly tipping and vacant properties being misused.

Durham Constabulary Chief Inspector Emma Kay said: “This is an innovative and forward-thinking project.

“Close communication with residents is key to identifying and addressing the issues that affect day to day to life, and we’re confident that Horden Together is an important step in strengthening those relationships.”