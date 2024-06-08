New Hartlepool Police team makes a 'huge' number of arrests in its first month
Hartlepool Police introduced their proactive team at the beginning of May and in just four weeks its officers have made “a huge 47 arrests”.
Arrests in connection with robbery, rape and threats to kill, along with high-risk domestic abuse offending, have “ensured that potential victims are safeguarded”.
The team carried out 20 stop searches in the town, resulting in the seizure of drugs and suspected stolen property.
Inspector Adrian Dack, of Hartlepool Neighbourhoods, said: “The proactive team has really made an impact on crime in the town in its first month.
“Having a team dedicated to making arrests, patrolling areas identified as hotspots for crime and violence and carrying out stop searches really makes a difference.
“It frees up response officers for emergencies and allows detectives to continue with investigations rather than spending time searching for suspects and taking them to be booked into police custody.
"It means that suspected criminals can be arrested quickly, safeguarding potential victims.
“Looking forward, I anticipate that the team will make a real difference to Hartlepool.”