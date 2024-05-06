New Home Office figures reveal the 15 locations where most Hartlepool crime is committed

The statistics, released by the Home Office on its www.police.uk website, are for March 2024 with all offences said to have taken place “on or near” the named addresses. February 2024’s table is available here.
1. Middleton Grange Shopping Centre
Thirty-nine incidents, including 30 shoplifting cases and five violence and sexual offences (classed together), are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Murray Street
Twenty-four incidents, including 17 shoplifting cases and three anti-social behaviour incidents, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Ellison Street
Twenty-three incidents, including 22 shoplifting offences, are reported to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Harrison Place
Twenty-two incidents, including 10 violence and sexual offences (classed together) and six anti-social behaviour complaints, are said to have taken place "on or near" this location. Photo: Kevin Brady