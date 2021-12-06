New hunt begins for next Cleveland Police chief constable

Mr Turner is again welcoming applications for the role of Chief Constable of Cleveland Police by kicking off a fresh recruitment process.

A earlier recruitment process did not identify a preferred candidate.

The new application window is open until Wednesday January 12 and candidates will be given the opportunity to make ‘familiarisation’ visits to the Cleveland area.

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner.

The College of Policing-supported process for assessing candidates will remain largely unchanged, with three different interview panels putting the prospective chiefs through their paces.

Mr Turner said: “In partnership with experts from the College of Policing, we have developed a thorough and robust recruitment process to really challenge candidates looking to lead Cleveland Police.

“The appointment of a new Chief comes at an important time for the force, who still have a way to go in improving the service they provide for residents of Cleveland.”

He added: “It’s a really exciting – and challenging – opportunity for someone to take the force forward. I’ll be personally reaching out to policing leaders from across the country to make them aware of the vacancy and how rewarding working in Cleveland is.”,

Chief Constable Richard Lewis will formally leave the force on Sunday, December 12, to take up his new post as the leader of Dyfed-Powys Police.

Plans are being finalised to appoint a temporary chief constable until a permanent replacement is identified.