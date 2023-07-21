New police appeal and pictures in search for missing Hartlepool teenager Joseph Aldus

The CCTV images captured the last known sighting of Joseph at Sainsbury’s, in Station Lane, Hartlepool, at 8.17pm on Thursday, July 13.

Now, more than a week since he went missing, officers are asking again for anyone who thinks they have seen Joseph, or who knows of his whereabouts, to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Chris Pringle, of Cleveland Police, said: “We are appealing for anyone who thinks they might have seen Joseph to contact Cleveland Police.

Police have issued a new picture of missing Hartlepool teenager Joseph Aldus.

“When he was last seen, Joseph was wearing a grey Hugo Boss jumper, grey trousers and black trainers. He was riding a black pedal cycle.

“No-one has seen or heard from Joseph for more than a week now and his family are understandably extremely worried.

“Joseph’s disappearance is out of character and so as time goes on, we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

