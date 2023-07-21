News you can trust since 1877
New police appeal and pictures in search for missing Hartlepool teenager Joseph Aldus

Police have released new CCTV images of missing 19-year-old Joseph Aldus.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 21st Jul 2023, 17:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 17:47 BST

The CCTV images captured the last known sighting of Joseph at Sainsbury’s, in Station Lane, Hartlepool, at 8.17pm on Thursday, July 13.

Now, more than a week since he went missing, officers are asking again for anyone who thinks they have seen Joseph, or who knows of his whereabouts, to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Chris Pringle, of Cleveland Police, said: “We are appealing for anyone who thinks they might have seen Joseph to contact Cleveland Police.

Police have issued a new picture of missing Hartlepool teenager Joseph Aldus.Police have issued a new picture of missing Hartlepool teenager Joseph Aldus.
“When he was last seen, Joseph was wearing a grey Hugo Boss jumper, grey trousers and black trainers. He was riding a black pedal cycle.

“No-one has seen or heard from Joseph for more than a week now and his family are understandably extremely worried.

“Joseph’s disappearance is out of character and so as time goes on, we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“If you think you might have any information at all, no matter how small, please get in touch - it might be the missing piece we need to find Joseph”.