New police chief confirmed for Cleveland

Mr Webster was Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner’s proposed appointment and was unanimously approved by the area’s Police and Crime Panel.

Currently the deputy chief constable at Cumbria Police, Mr Webster has held senior roles with the National Crime Agency and Greater Manchester Police and is expected take take up his new role in April.

Mr Turner said: “I’m delighted that the panel have confirmed my preferred candidate Mark Webster as the next Chief Constable.

New Chief Constable Mark Webster

“After a thorough search, I’m confident he is the right person to lead the force forward as they continue to improve the service they deliver to Cleveland’s communities.”

He added: “Mark has an impressive track record, including several years’ experience as a Chief Officer and in tackling serious violence at a national and international level with the National Crime Agency.

“His significant experience, clear vision for improving the force and commitment to partnership working make him a fantastic choice for the next Chief Constable.

“I look forward to working with him to make Cleveland safer for those who live and work here.”

Chair of the all-party Police and Crime Panel, Cllr Tony Riordan, said: “Mark impressed the panel with his forthright answers, honesty, and a clear drive to lead the force in providing a quality service for the communities in Cleveland.