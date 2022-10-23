New scheme to divert Hartlepool youngsters from crime is starting to have 'positive impact'

Funded by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, a targeted detached youth service has been put in place across the Cleveland force area.

It delivers a range of early intervention, diversionary and education activities, engaging with young people aged 5-18 years who are at risk of being involved with crime or antisocial behaviour.

The service is a redesign of the targeted youth outreach programme previously in place and is a bid to focus on longer-term work and provide a more lasting impact.

Hartlepool Police say a new initiative to deter youngsters from crime is starting to have a positive impact.

In April a new three year contract for the provision of the Hartlepool programme was awarded to the Belle Vue Sports, Community and Youth Centre, the provider of the previous outreach scheme.

Inspector Zoe Kelsey, from the Hartlepool Neighbourhoods team, said they are already starting to see a positive impact.

Speaking at the latest meeting of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, she said: “The whole purpose is to target youths who are hard to reach, causing issues in our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think the greatest impact is those younger youths who are between 10 and 13 who are starting to come forward, and the way to start to divert them away from criminality is to get them away through other activities.”

She added work involves a combination of youths coming into Belle Vue Community Centre as well as working with young people “on the streets to develop relationships”.