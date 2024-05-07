Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mitchell Wilson, 30, was put on the register in 2017 after he was convicted of attempting to meet a child under 16.

But he failed to comply with it when he spent three nights in Hartlepool at the house of a woman who has children under 18.

The register restricts him to being at an address for 12 hours where people under 18 are present.

Police must also be notified.

In mitigation, the court heard Wilson had been confused and there had been no improper behaviour.

The woman he was staying with also knew about his previous conviction.

Wilson, of Algernon Road, Newcastle, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the notification requirements.

Judge Tim Stead told him he would probably be jailed if he did anything like it again.