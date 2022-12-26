Nine of the toughest jail terms handed to Hartlepool criminals in 2022

The courts have continued to be busy jailing Hartlepool criminals throughout 2022.
Here are just nine of the toughest sentences handed out locally. Unless otherwise stated, the defendants were all locked up after pleading guilty at Teesside Crown Court to offences.
1. David Brunt.
Brunt, 53, of Balcary Court, Hartlepool, was jailed for five-and-a-half years after admitting two charges of sexual assault against a girl under 13 and three counts of making indecent images of children.
2. Michael Collins
Michael Collins, 61, formerly of Melrose Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for seven years and four months at Teesside Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A, B and C drugs, possession of criminal property and possession of a class B drug.
3. David Donald
Donald, 59, of High Street, Eston, near Middlesbrough, was jailed for 16 years at Teesside Crown Court after admitting committing 28 sexual offences against youngsters at his former home on the outskirts of Hartlepool.
4. Ferbent Hoxha
Hoxha, 27, of York Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for five years at Teesside Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to production of a Class B drug
