Niramax boss Neil Elliott in court: Updates as businessman appears at Teesside Crown Court accused of murdering Michael Phillips in Hartlepool
A murder suspect has appeared in crown court charged with the killing of a Hartlepool man.
By Debra Fox
Friday, 12 July, 2019, 11:35
Niramax director, Neil Elliott, 44, of Briarfields Close, Hartlepool, is charged with murder, burglary dwelling, with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm relating to the death of Michael Phillips, who was found dead at a property in Rydal Street on Monday, June 10. He has appeared at Teesside Crown Court alongside Lee Darby, 31, of Ridley Court, Hartlepool. Both have denied murder.