No arrests made following police chase in Hartlepool
Officers made no arrests following reports of a police chase in the Owton Manor area of Hartlepool.
By Poppy Kennedy
Friday, 16 August, 2019, 14:00
Members of the public reported seeing a police chase in Hartlepool at around 11pm on Thursday, August 15.
Residents say they saw a number of police cars in pursuit of a white Vauxhall Corsa in the Owton Manor area.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Cleveland Police has confirmed that a search of a vehicle was ‘”negative” and no arrests were made by officers at the scene.