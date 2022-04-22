Non payment of fines, speeding and other recent Hartlepool court cases

Lynsey Armani Roberts, 39, of Lake View, Station Town, received three penalty points on her driving licence and was ordered to pay a £60 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after it was proved in her absence that she was guilty of speeding on the A19 on August 4.

Michael David Boocock, 46, of Mildenhall Close, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £115 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting using a hand-held phone while driving on August 9.

Dean Brian Bond, 35, of Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after he admitted one count of failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from imprisonment.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Ryan Stokell, 19, of Uppingham Street, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £307.90p compensation after he admitted two counts of stealing confectionary and one of stealing kitchen appliances between March 3 and March 13.

Ali Heydari, 47, of Rydal Street, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for eight months and ordered to pay an £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he was convicted in his absence of failing to identify a driver suspected of committing an offence.

Iqbal Rasul, 52, of Tankerville Street, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he was convicted of speeding on August 15.