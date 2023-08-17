Kieran Potts, 24, is accused of attacking Norman Ryan in his flat in Troutpool Close, Hartlepool, on August 31 last year after spending much of the day together drinking.

Potts was charged with murder after Mr Ryan, 55, died in hospital nine days later.

A trial at Teesside Crown Court heard from Samantha Coulson, who went to Mr Ryan’s flat on the afternoon in question with her then boyfriend Carl Potts - Kieran Potts’ father – for a drink.

Norman Ryan.

She said: “Kieran was going in Norman’s face because Norman wouldn’t go to the shop for more drink.”

Ms Coulson said violence broke between Carl Potts and Kieran when the defendant “slagged off” his dad’s mother.

It led to Mr Potts and Ms Coulson leaving and returning to her home.

Ms Coulson told the jury Kieran followed them out into the street and shouted something at them before going back towards Mr Ryan’s home.

Tamsyn Ainsbury, a neighbour of Mr Ryan’s, told the court she heard Potts, who she later identified, shout: “I’ve just knocked Norman out, now I’m going to get you’”.

John Elvidge, defending Potts, suggested she was mistaken. She disagreed.

She accepted she saw photos of Potts on social media following the incident.

Ms Coulson said Mr Ryan did not want to get involved in the argument between Carl and Kieran and he was not injured when they left.

She said: “When we went round mine I told Carl to go back and check on Norman."

She said she was “worried” about Kieran Potts being alone with Mr Ryan “because Kieran was not a nice person with alcohol”.

She said she also returned to the scene a short time later and put her hand on the injured Mr Ryan’s chest while waiting for an ambulance.

There was blood on the sofa and carpet, she told the jury.

Under cross examination, Ms Coulson admitted there was “no need” for Carl Potts to punch his son.

She also agreed that 55-year-old Mr Ryan was not complaining about Kieran Potts being present when she arrived.