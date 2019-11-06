Bathgate Terrace. Picture from Google Images

Neighbours raised the alarm on Monday, November 4, after smelling smoke and Cleveland Fire Brigade contacted police after investigating the reports.

Police officers attended and 90 cannabis plants were seized, estimated to be worth around £75,000

Electrical engineers and Cleveland Fire Brigade were able to make the supply safe after it had been bypassed.

The detective in charge of the investigation said those responsible had endangered the lives of people living in the street by bypassing the property’s electricity supply.

Cleveland Police Detective Inspector Chris Smiles said: “The people running this cannabis farm had created danger for neighbours of the property, who were luckily alerted by the smell of smoke before the situation escalated.“Bypassing the electricity, which had created heat and therefore smoke, could have led to a serious fire. Thankfully, this did not happen and another group of cannabis farmers has been disrupted, with their set-up dismantled.”No arrests have been made so far, however, enquiries are ongoing.

It is the second major cannabis farm find in the town in a week.

A 61-year-old man was arrested after Hartlepool Community Safety Team raided a property in Milton Road on Monday, October 28, and found a cannabis farm with an estimated street value of around £15,000.