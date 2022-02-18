Nuisance motor bike crackdown in East Durham

Durham Constabulary has new powers which mean officers can more easily seize illegal off-road vehicles being used on public land and roads.

New Section 59 signs which have been put up in the Peterlee, Wingate and Shotton areas act as an automatic warning – meaning anyone found driving illegally will have their vehicle seized.

The measures have already proved effective – with nine illegal vehicles including quad bikes and off-road bikes being taken off the streets in the last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police involved in Operation Endurance.

Police say they will now look extended Operation Endurance to other areas where residents raise concerns.

Strategic Inspector Kev Salter said: “The new powers under Operation Endurance are already proving effective with officers being able to seize nuisance vehicles immediately without the need for a warning.

“This is just one of the ways we are combatting this important issue and if you choose to ride an off-road bike illegally, you can expect to have it seized.

“I would also like to stress that parents or carers who allow their child to use one of these vehicles illegally that officers will be taking action against them too.

“The current areas were selected as the most problematic areas from reporting data so I would encourage any residents who have concerns to make sure they report it and we can address it.”

To report nuisance motor bike riders, find your local neighbourhood policing team at https://www.durham.police.uk/Contact-us/Neighbourhood-Officers/Neighbourhood-Officers.aspx