'Number of people' may have witnessed attack on cyclist in Hartlepool's Oxford Street
A woman has been bailed while investigations continue into a street attack on a cyclist.
Officers were called to Oxford Street in Hartlepool on Friday, November 11, following reports that a man had been assaulted by a motorist.
The force have now confirmed that a 27-year-old woman, who was arrested in connection with the incident, has been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.
A statement added: “The 34-year-old man was riding a pedal bike along Oxford Street on Friday 11th November around 6:45pm when a car driver pulled over and the driver reportedly assaulted him.“The man was taken to hospital where he required treatment for a serious head injury.
“Officers believe there were a number of people in the area who may have witnessed what happened and would appeal for them to come forward.
“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Constable Genyfer Smith on 101, quoting incident number 204356.”