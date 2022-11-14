'Number of people' may have witnessed attack on cyclist in Hartlepool's Oxford Street

Officers were called to Oxford Street in Hartlepool on Friday, November 11, following reports that a man had been assaulted by a motorist.

The force have now confirmed that a 27-year-old woman, who was arrested in connection with the incident, has been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.

A statement added: “The 34-year-old man was riding a pedal bike along Oxford Street on Friday 11th November around 6:45pm when a car driver pulled over and the driver reportedly assaulted him.“The man was taken to hospital where he required treatment for a serious head injury.

Th incident happened in Hartlepool's Oxford Street.

“Officers believe there were a number of people in the area who may have witnessed what happened and would appeal for them to come forward.