OAP uses walking stick to defend himself during Hartlepool bank snatch

Police have now issued photographs of two people they wish to trace in connection with the incident.

The incident took place at around midday on Monday, August 22, while the victim, who is in his 80s, was using a cash machine inside Lloyds Bank, in York Road, Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police said he was distracted by a man telling him that he had dropped some money.

Police would like to speak to these two people following a cash snatch inside a Hartlepool bank.

The force added in a statement: “As the elderly gentleman turned to look, a woman reached round him and snatched the money from the ATM.

“She tried to make off, whereupon there was a scuffle where the elderly gentleman was pushed. He needed to use his walking stick to stop him being attacked.

“It’s believed the two suspects had been outside the bank identifying potential targets and they are captured on CCTV following elderly customers as they queued for the cashiers and the cash machine.

“The suspects are described as being in their 40s, and the male spoke in broken English.