Off duty Cleveland Police officer catches two suspected shoplifters in Hartlepool Next

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 18th Oct 2024, 16:30 BST
An off-duty Cleveland Police officer off detained two suspected shoplifters while shopping on in Hartlepool.

The suspects, a man and woman, were stopped by the officer on her day off in Next on the Anchor Retail Park on Monday afternoon (October 14).

A 32-year-old woman was charged with two counts of theft from a shop and appeared in court on Tuesday, October 15.

A 62-year-old man has also been charged with theft from a shop and is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on November 8.

