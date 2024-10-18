Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An off-duty Cleveland Police officer off detained two suspected shoplifters while shopping on in Hartlepool.

The suspects, a man and woman, were stopped by the officer on her day off in Next on the Anchor Retail Park on Monday afternoon (October 14).

A 32-year-old woman was charged with two counts of theft from a shop and appeared in court on Tuesday, October 15.

A 62-year-old man has also been charged with theft from a shop and is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on November 8.