Off-road bike and van seized after male is spotted riding dangerously on Hartlepool footpaths

Three people were quizzed by police after an off-road bike was spotted riding dangerously on footpaths.

The incident began in the Stockton Road area of Hartlepool on the evening of Saturday, July 12.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “Officers conducted an area search and located the motorcycle in Northumberland Walk being loaded into a van.

“One male was stopped at the location and two further males made off from the scene and were subsequently caught up with nearby on Westbourne Road.

“Both the off road bike and transit van were seized for being used with no licence and insurance.”

A 23-year-old man faces a summons on suspicion of having no licence or insurance.

Two teenage males aged 16 and 19 are under investigation for similar offences.

The spokesperson added: “Anyone who may have information regarding the use of off-road bikes, or where they are being stored, is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.”

Information can also be left on the force website at www.cleveland.police.uk/.

