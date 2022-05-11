One arrested after man suffers broken jaw in an assault in Hartlepool’s Church Street

A 24-year-old man was left with a broken jaw after he was punched to the floor in an “altercation” in Hartlepool.
The incident happened at around 11pm on Sunday, May 1, at a Yorkshire Bank cash machine, in Church Street.
Cleveland Police have said that a 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 GBH and is currently on police bail while inquiries continue.
The force added in a statement: “Officers believe there were a number of people present who may be able to assist with their inquiries. One of the males present was wearing a white T-shirt and black jeans.
“Any witnesses to the incident or anyone with further information is asked to contact DC Laura Baker, from Hartlepool CID, on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 073143.
"Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”