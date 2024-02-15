Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool CID, along with officers from its new Matrix Team, carried out warrants at two properties on Cameron Road on Wednesday, February 14.

A 37-year-old man was arrested and later charged with possession of class A drugs and four counts of theft.

He was due to appear at court on Thursday.

Cameron Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

A 57-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possession of class A drugs. He was later released without charge.

Cleveland Police stated: “These warrants were a result of intelligence received from members of the public regarding drugs activity in the area.

"Anyone with information on suspicious activity in the community can call 101 or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”