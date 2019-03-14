Operation Recharge: Find out how you can make your home safer as new initiatve launched in Hartlepool

Residents in Hartlepool can now have the batteries in their door and window alarms replaced for free thanks to a new initiative.

Called ‘Operation Recharge’, the scheme is being run by the Hartlepool Crime Prevention Panel, a not-for-profit resident-run charity helping to reduce and prevent crime and anti-social behaviour in the town.

If people have a door of window alarm which currently doesn’t work because the battery has died, they are urged to bring the batteries – or the complete alarm unit if they are not sure how to remove the batteries – to one of three drop-in launch events for the scheme, where the batteries will be exchanged for new ones and the old batteries will be recycled.

The launch events are:

* Monday, March 18 at Community Hub Central in York Road from 11am to 2pm;

* Thursday, March 28 at Community Hub South in Wynyard Road from noon to 3pm;

* Friday, March 29 at Community Hub North at the West View Advice and Resource Centre in Miers Avenue from 11am to 1pm.

The initiative is supported by the Hartlepool Community Safety Team and members of the team will also be on hand at the above events to give wider crime prevention and home security advice.

The Hartlepool Crime Prevention Panel will also be offering battery exchanges at the various community events it will be attending throughout the year, and Police Community Support Officers and the Hartlepool Community Safety Team’s new Victim Services Officer Jane Munden will be offering battery exchanges in the course of their day-to-day contact with local people.

Julie Rudge, secretary of Hartlepool Crime Prevention Panel, said: “Door and window alarms are a great home security measure and crime deterrent, but they are only as good as the batteries inside them, and over time it’s very easy to forget to change the batteries when they run out.

“We hope as many people as possible will come along to one of our launch events to find out more, but they need to bring their existing door and window alarm batteries with them if they want them replacing, or bring in the alarm itself if they are not sure how to get the batteries out.”

If people can’t attend one of the launch events but would like more information about the scheme, they should email info@hartlepoolcrimeprevention.org.uk