He leaves behind his partner and three children.

In a statement issued through Durham Constabulary, his family said: “Our hearts are broken. Life will never be the same again.

Durham Constabulary has shared this photo as the family of Paul Mullen, 51, from Washington, was named as one of three people who died in a crash on the A1(M) near Durham on Thursday, July 15.

"He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.”

The incident happened at 6.20pm on the northbound carriageway of the A1(M) at Bowburn on Thursday, July 15, and led to the closure of the road until the early hours of today, Saturday, July 17, as inquiries were carried out.

It involved four cars and two lorries, one of which caught fire as a result of the collision.

A man and a woman, who were in a Vauxhall Crossland, also died at the scene.

Durham Constabulary has appealed for anyone with dashcam footage of the collision to get in touch.

Police have said all the families are being supported by specially trained officers.

A 41-year-old man – the driver of one of the lorries – was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He has been released on bail.

The force’s Road Policing Unit has said officers have been working shifts of more than 20 hours as inquiries continue, with detectives, forensic specialists and other staff part of the investigation.

It has thanked Highways England and the Army for their assistance following the crash, as well as County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service, the North East Ambulance Service, the Great North Air Ambulance Service which were called to the scene, along with their colleagues from Northumbria and Cleveland for their support.

To submit material, please visit https://mipp.police.uk and click on the Durham Constabulary tile.

The force has asked people to note there is an upload limit of 700mb on multimedia files.

