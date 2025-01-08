Pair arrested after Hartlepool Police discover class A drugs following vehicle stop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men have been arrested after a vehicle stop led to police discovering a haul of drugs.

Officers from the Hartlepool Neighbourhood Team stopped the Nissan Navara on Tuesday, January 7, in the town’s Brierton Lane.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Checks on the vehicle revealed that it was being driven with false registration plates and was a suspected stolen vehicle from the Manchester area.”

The force added that drugs were recovered after the driver and passenger, aged 21 and 30, were searched.

Two men were arrested after a car was stopped by police in Hartlepool's Brierton Lane.

The statement added: “Both men were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession with intent to supply class A, B and C drugs.

“The 21-year-old driver was also arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen and driving without insurance.

“During a search of one of the suspects’ addresses, officers recovered a Ford Transit van on false plates.

“Both men have since been released on bail whilst investigations continue.”