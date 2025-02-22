Pair arrested after man suffers 'serious facial injuries' in Horden attack

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 22nd Feb 2025, 08:22 BST

Two people have been arrested after a man suffered “serious facial injuries” in an attack.

Durham Constabulary say the incident took place in the grassed area opposite St Mary’s Church, in Blackhills Road, Horden, on Thursday, February 20, at around 6.30pm.

The force said in a statement on Friday: “The victim was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, with serious facial injuries, where he remains in a stable condition.

“A 42-year-old woman and 43-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of assault and both remain in police custody while further inquiries are carried out.

The attack is said to have taken place in Blackhills Road, Horden, on February 20. Picture courtesy of Google Street View.The attack is said to have taken place in Blackhills Road, Horden, on February 20. Picture courtesy of Google Street View.
The attack is said to have taken place in Blackhills Road, Horden, on February 20. Picture courtesy of Google Street View.

“Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, and to anybody who may have dashcam footage of the area from around the stated time, to get in touch as soon as possible.

“Witnesses are asked to contact Durham Police via 101 quoting incident number 361 of February 20.”

