Pair arrested after man suffers 'significant' facial injury in Hartlepool's Wynyard Mews
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Police are appealing for information after a man, 44, suffered a significant injury to his face following a reported incident at a property on Wynyard Mews, in Hartlepool.
“Officers were called to the property at 5.20am on Saturday, 14th October.
“The injured man was taken to hospital for surgery. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
“A man, 46, and a woman, 31, were both arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. The man remains in custody and the woman has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
“Officers are currently still at the scene carrying out a number of inquiries.
“This incident is not linked to any other incident in Hartlepool.
“Anyone with information regarding the incident at Wynyard Mews is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting 204898.”
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be reached by calling 0800 555 111.