Pair arrested on suspicion of early hours burglary at Hartlepool branch of McDonald's
Two men are helping police with their inquiries following a burglary at a Hartlepool branch of restaurant chain McDonald’s.
Hartlepool Police said in a statement on Friday: “Two men have been arrested on suspicion of a burglary at McDonald’s in Burn Road, Hartlepool, in the early hours of this morning.
“The men, aged 46 and 41, were taken to police custody to be questioned by officers.”