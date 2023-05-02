Pair bailed after teenager is injured with 'bladed weapon' in Hartlepool

Cleveland Police initially said in a statement last Friday: “Police were called to an incident in Queensland Road, Hartlepool, around 4pm today whereby an 18-year-old man had been injured with a bladed weapon.

“The man was taken to James Cook University Hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“Air ambulance colleagues attended the scene but the man was taken to hospital by road ambulance.

Queensland Road, in Hartlepool, was cordoned off after a teenager was injured with a "bladed weapon".

“A man aged 40 and a woman aged 40 have been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent and they remain in police custody.

“Inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information or anyone who has private CCTV footage in the area around the time of the incident is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 080568.”