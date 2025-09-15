Pair each face £500-plus court bills after dropping cigarettes in Hartlepool
Michael Wright, of Chester Road, Hartlepool, has been fined £75 at Teesside Magistrates’ Court and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £400 court courts.
The total £505 sum must be paid by October 8.
Wright, who was convicted in his absence, was said on court documents to have committed the offence in Chester Street on February 5.
In a separate case in the court on the same day, Adam Mark Williams, 35, of Surrey Terrace, Billingham, was fined £75 and ordered to pay a £80 victim surcharge and £400 court courts for discarding a cigarette in Lauder Street, Hartlepool, on December 15, of last year.
Williams, who was also convicted in his absence, must pay the £555 total by October 8.
Both cases were brought by Hartlepool Borough Council under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.