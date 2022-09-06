Pair flee scene after car crashes into Hartlepool wall
Police are appealing for witnesses after a car crashed into a wall in Hartlepool.
Officers were called to a single vehicle collision shortly after 2pm on Tuesday, September 6.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Officers attended a single vehicle collision at around 14:15hrs near to Costa Coffee, off Marina Way in Hartlepool.
"The vehicle collided with a wall and a male and a female fled the scene.
"If anyone witnessed the collision or has information, please contact Hartlepool Police on 101.”
