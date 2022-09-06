News you can trust since 1877
Pair flee scene after car crashes into Hartlepool wall

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car crashed into a wall in Hartlepool.

By Pamela Bilalova
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 6:32 pm

Officers were called to a single vehicle collision shortly after 2pm on Tuesday, September 6.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Officers attended a single vehicle collision at around 14:15hrs near to Costa Coffee, off Marina Way in Hartlepool.

"The vehicle collided with a wall and a male and a female fled the scene.

Police have said a male and a female fled the scene. /Photo: Frank Reid

"If anyone witnessed the collision or has information, please contact Hartlepool Police on 101.”

