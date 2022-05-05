Pair found guilty of death of Hartlepool cyclist and dad-of-two following ‘road rage’ trial

Paige Robinson, 24, from Billingham, was with her boyfriend in a white Ford Fiesta and David Ferry, 45, from Redcar, was at the wheel of an Audi TT on the A689 road from the A1M South, near Sedgefield, in July, 2020.

The pair were driving side by side on a dual carriageway when a lorry’s dash cam filmed them, before Robinson hit experienced cyclist Graham Patterson, a 49-year-old father of two from Hartlepool, who suffered fatal injuries.

Robinson, of Geranium Close, Billingham, and Ferry, of Granville Terrace, Redcar, both pleaded not guilty.

Graham Pattison from Hartlepool died while cycling on the A689 near Sedgefield in July 2020.

Judge Jonathan Carroll remanded them on bail for pre-sentence reports and they are due to be sentenced on June 1.