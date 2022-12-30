Pair jailed for flouting court orders - the latest Hartlepool cases dealt with by magistrates

Raymond Michael Robinson, 54, of Kennedy Gardens, Billingham, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £110 prosecution costs after he admitted driving without valid insurance on April 10.

Kevin O’Neil, 62, of Duke Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 42 days after admitting breaching a domestic violence protection order on December 5.

Andrew Millward, 34, of Fairfax Court, Middlesbrough, was placed on a community order and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour at Hartlepool Railway Station on March 24 and failing to surrender to custody on April 14.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Dylan Wright, 25, of Elwick Road, Hartlepool, was fined £80 after he admitted one count of beaching a community order by failing to attend rehabilitation appointments on March 14 and March 21.

Alexander Thomas Sanderson, 30, of Winterbottom Avenue, Hartlepool, was jailed for seven days after admitting breaching supervision requirements following his release from prison.

Lee Barry Hudson, 34, of Sharp Crescent, Hartlepool, was fined £50 after he admitted one count of breaching a community by failing to attend unpaid work appointments on November 6 and November 13.

Margaret Peveril, 67, of Peveril Road, Billingham, received three penalty points on her driving licence and was ordered to pay a £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting speeding in Elwick on May 24.