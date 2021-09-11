Pair of masked burglars smashed their way into Hartlepool home with hammers as owner, 69, slept

Kieran Young (inset) smashed his way into a house in Eldon Grove, Hartlepool, during a frightening burglary.

The two raiders used hammers to attack a window of the house in Eldon Grove, Hartlepool, while the owner, a 69-year-old woman, was on asleep in bed and alone.

After being confronted by her, the intruders stole her Audi car which they used as a getaway vehicle.

One of the burglars, 21-year-old Kieran Young, was jailed for more than two years at Teesside Crown Court on Friday for his role in the shocking crime on November 3 last year.

Kieran Young admitted burglary and taking a car without consent.

It was around 12.45am when Young and his unknown accomplice crept towards the house setting off security lights.

Prosecutor Matthew Hopkins said: “Both men ran towards the door of the property and began striking a window with hammers until they could get inside.

"The owner was awoken by the commotion. She went to her bedroom door where she saw two men inside her home.

"She challenged the men causing them both to run away. At some point one of them snatched the keys to her Audi RS 5.”

The victim ran after the fleeing men and tried to throw a bucket at the car. She only realised it was hers after they had sped off in it.

It was found abandoned later the same day and Young was arrested about three weeks later.

He admitted the crime, blaming drugs, but refused to name his accomplice.

The victim was so traumatised she felt compelled to leave her home and the area.

In a personal statement she said: “The incident has left me feeling really vulnerable and affected my whole life.

"I would go so far to say it’s ruined my life.”

Young, a heavy goods vehicle fitter, of Grangefield Road, Stockton, was jailed for 28 months after pleading guilty to burglary and taking the Audi without consent.

Judge Jonathan Carroll told him the effect had been “utterly devastating”, adding: “Your behaviour in this case was truly appalling.

"She has been driven out of her home territory by your behaviour for fear that it can happen again.”

Young’s barrister Stephen Constantine said he had led a law-abiding life before and since the offence and blamed it on drugs and mixing with the wrong people.

