Pair on trial for allegedly killing Hartlepool cyclist in road rage incident

Twenty-four-year-old Paige Robinson, from Billingham, was with her boyfriend in a white Ford Fiesta and 45-year-old David Ferry, from Redcar, was at the wheel of an Audi TT on the A689 on July 24, 2020.

Teesside Crown Court was told that they were driving side-by-side between Wolviston and Sedgefield when she hit experienced 49-year-old cyclist Graham Pattison, a married dad of two children, who was flung 40 metres in a scene captured on the dashboard camera of a lorry.

Nicholas Dry, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court, said that they had been tailgating each other in a cat-and-mouse chase and that Robinson stopped her car but that Ferry drove on home.

Graham Pattison, 49, from Hartlepool, died following the incident in July 2020.

He said “Robinson was in hysterics when police saw her.

"She said that he was screaming at her ‘a raving lunatic’.

"Robinson pulled in a little further down the road. Ferry did not stop at all. He later claimed that he had not seen what had happened.

"These two defendants did not see him because they were not concentrating on the road ahead. Each of them was driving in a manner that was clearly dangerous

"She denied being the aggressor, Another motorist said that they were too close together and side by side for some time."