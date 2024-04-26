Pair remanded in custody after they are charged with burgling Hartlepool McDonald's branch
Two men have been remanded in custody after they were charged with burgling a McDonald’s restaurant.
Lee Tobin, 46, of Melrose Street, and Kevin Howlett, 41, of Marlowe Road, both Hartlepool, are both accused of breaking into the town’s Burn Road branch on April 19.
They each face an additional charge of stealing just over £700 of clothing from Hartlepool’s TK Maxx store on April 16.
Both were remanded in custody until they return to Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, May 7.