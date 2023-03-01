Pedal bikes stolen from Hartlepool shed after burglary in the early hours
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after two pedal bikes were stolen in a burglary in Hartlepool.
The incident happened in the early hours of Monday, February 13, after the suspect allegedly gained access to the rear shed of a property.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: "The bikes were stolen from Alloa Grove, Hartlepool, in the early hours of Monday, 13th February, 2023.
“It is believed the suspect entered a shed at the rear of property and stole a Cube Access WS Pro bike in mint/raspberry and a Bobcat Trail 7.3 27.5in mountain bike in white.
“Officers are appealing to the public for any information in relation to these stolen items to help locate and identify any potential suspects.
“If you have any information about the incident, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 23028109.
“Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by phone on 0800 555 111.”