Pedestrian left with a broken foot following collision with a car in Hartlepool as Cleveland Police appeal for witnesses
A male pedestrian has suffered a broken foot following a collision with a car in Hartlepool as Cleveland Police have issued an appeal for witnesses.
The incident took place on Sheriff Street at around 4.55pm on Thursday, November 23.
A statement from Cleveland Police said: “Officers would like to speak to any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage following the collision involving a male pedestrian and a red Peugeot 308.
“The male pedestrian, aged 40, suffered a broken foot and needed hospital treatment.”
Anyone who can help the police with their investigations is urged to call 101, quoting incident number 211737.