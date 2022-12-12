News you can trust since 1877
Pedestrian left with a broken foot following collision with a car in Hartlepool as Cleveland Police appeal for witnesses

A male pedestrian has suffered a broken foot following a collision with a car in Hartlepool as Cleveland Police have issued an appeal for witnesses.

By Neil Fatkin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The incident took place on Sheriff Street at around 4.55pm on Thursday, November 23.

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “Officers would like to speak to any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage following the collision involving a male pedestrian and a red Peugeot 308.

“The male pedestrian, aged 40, suffered a broken foot and needed hospital treatment.”

Anyone who can help the police with their investigations is urged to call 101, quoting incident number 211737.

Sheriff Street, in Hartlepool, where the collision took place. Picture by FRANK REID