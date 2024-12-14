Pedestrian suffers fractured hip in Hartlepool hit and run involving black Land Rover
A male pedestrian suffered a fractured hip, bruising and cuts to his leg after a Land Rover reportedly collided with a parked car and the pedestrian on Macauley Road.
Police say the incident happened at around 1pm on Thursday, December 12, and have issued an appeal for anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.
The force said: “Officers are appealing for information and any relevant dashcam footage following a fail to stop collision in Hartlepool.
“It was reported that a black Land Rover collided with a parked van and a male pedestrian causing him to fall to the ground.
"The vehicle did not stop at the scene and officers are urging the driver or any witnesses to please contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 234577.”
Any dashcam footage of the incident can be uploaded by clicking on this link.