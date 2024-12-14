Pedestrian suffers fractured hip in Hartlepool hit and run involving black Land Rover

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 14th Dec 2024, 14:50 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police are appealing for information after a hit and run collision in Hartlepool.

A male pedestrian suffered a fractured hip, bruising and cuts to his leg after a Land Rover reportedly collided with a parked car and the pedestrian on Macauley Road.

Police say the incident happened at around 1pm on Thursday, December 12, and have issued an appeal for anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The force said: “Officers are appealing for information and any relevant dashcam footage following a fail to stop collision in Hartlepool.

The failure to stop happened on Macaulay Road, Hartlepool, on Thursday, December 12.placeholder image
The failure to stop happened on Macaulay Road, Hartlepool, on Thursday, December 12.

“It was reported that a black Land Rover collided with a parked van and a male pedestrian causing him to fall to the ground.

"The vehicle did not stop at the scene and officers are urging the driver or any witnesses to please contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 234577.”

Any dashcam footage of the incident can be uploaded by clicking on this link.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice