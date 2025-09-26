Pedestrian suffers multiple fractures and a collapsed lung following Hartlepool crash
The incident happened on York Road, in Hartlepool, on Friday, September 19, at around 7.30pm.
According to Cleveland Police, a silver Transit van collided with a 29-year-old man as he crossed the road near Kwik Fit.
The van then reportedly crashed into the railings at the side of the road.
The 29-year-old was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, with fractures to his spine, ribs and collar bone and a collapsed lung.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Any witnesses, or anyone with footage of the incident, can call 101 quoting reference SE25180199.”