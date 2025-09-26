Pedestrian suffers multiple fractures and a collapsed lung following Hartlepool crash

By Madeleine Raine
Published 26th Sep 2025, 11:14 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2025, 11:20 BST
Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian was left with serious injuries following a crash on York Road, in Hartlepool, on Friday, September 19.placeholder image
Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian was left with serious injuries following a crash on York Road, in Hartlepool, on Friday, September 19.
Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian was left with serious injuries following a crash in Hartlepool last week.

The incident happened on York Road, in Hartlepool, on Friday, September 19, at around 7.30pm.

Most Popular

According to Cleveland Police, a silver Transit van collided with a 29-year-old man as he crossed the road near Kwik Fit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The van then reportedly crashed into the railings at the side of the road.

The 29-year-old was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, with fractures to his spine, ribs and collar bone and a collapsed lung.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Any witnesses, or anyone with footage of the incident, can call 101 quoting reference SE25180199.”

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice