Stanley Sharp, 75, from Hartlepool, was sentenced to one year in prison by Teesside Crown Court.

He was convicted after a trial of two counts of sexual assault and one offence of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Sharp groped two women and forced one to carry out a sex act on him.

Teesside Crown Court.

Judge Paul Watson said one of the women had been “deeply affected” while the other said her mental health was affected and she still struggles to sleep.

Sharp also tried to persuade one of the women not to report his crimes, the court heard.

Sentencing him, Judge Watson, who is the Recorder of Middlesbrough, said: “You showed not a jot or remorse.

"You contested this to the very end claiming that the women were in fact just liars.

"It didn’t take the jury long to see through all of that.”

Stephen Constantine, mitigating, said Sharp, of Heriot Grove, Hartlepool had some health issues and had worked for most of his life.

Mr Constantine said: “Since the allegations arose he has by and large kept himself to himself.”

Due to his age and mitigating factors, including no similar previous convictions, he suggested a suspended sentence could be passed.

But Judge Watson disagreed telling Sharp: “The least sentence I can impose bearing in mind your age and good character is a term of 12 months imprisonment.”

Sharp will also be placed on the sex offenders’ register for ten years.

