Pensioner robbed of money by muggers as he used Hartlepool cash point
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cleveland Police are now appealing for information following the incident, which took place in Hartlepool on Monday, April 29, and are particularly keen to speak to anyone with any relevant camera footage.
The force said in a statement: “The 77-year-old man was at the ATM outside the One Stop shop, on Wynyard Road, at 12.10am, when a young male and female approached him from behind.
“At the cash was being dispensed, the pair pushed the victim and stole the money before making off up Wynyard Road towards Glamis Walk.
“Inquiries are on-going and we would appeal for any witnesses or anyone with relevant doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref 077999.
“If you don’t want to speak to police, you can pass information anonymously to www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone them on 0800 555 111.”