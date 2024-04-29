Pensioner robbed of money by muggers as he used Hartlepool cash point

An elderly man was robbed by a pair of muggers as he withdrew money from a cash machine.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 29th Apr 2024, 16:13 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2024, 16:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Cleveland Police are now appealing for information following the incident, which took place in Hartlepool on Monday, April 29, and are particularly keen to speak to anyone with any relevant camera footage.

The force said in a statement: “The 77-year-old man was at the ATM outside the One Stop shop, on Wynyard Road, at 12.10am, when a young male and female approached him from behind.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“At the cash was being dispensed, the pair pushed the victim and stole the money before making off up Wynyard Road towards Glamis Walk.

The One Stop shop at Wynyard Road, Hartlepool, where a pensioner was mugged as he withdrew cash.The One Stop shop at Wynyard Road, Hartlepool, where a pensioner was mugged as he withdrew cash.
The One Stop shop at Wynyard Road, Hartlepool, where a pensioner was mugged as he withdrew cash.

“Inquiries are on-going and we would appeal for any witnesses or anyone with relevant doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number, quoting ref 077999.

“If you don’t want to speak to police, you can pass information anonymously to www.crimestoppers-uk.org or phone them on 0800 555 111.”

For details of a money-saving digital subscription to the Hartlepool Mail, click here.