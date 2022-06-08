Martin Lowther had 81 sick pictures of kids on his mobile phone including a video of a young child being raped.

In all, he had 27 Category A images and videos that showed the worst kind of abuse, 10 in Category B and 44 in Category C.

Lowther, 32, pleaded guilty in the magistrates court to three counts of making indecent images of children at Hartlepool between March and April of last year.

Indecent images were found on Lowther's mobile phone.

The case was transferred to Teesside Crown Court for sentence.

It heard Lowther, now of Hartington Road, Stockton, was of previous good character and had taken it upon himself to start behavioural therapy.

He was given 12 months’ prison, which was suspended for 18 months, and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.