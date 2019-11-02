Pervert in court after sending sexual messages to undercover police officer posing as teenage girl

The case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court.

Anthony Bateson, 50, from Rawlinson Avenue, Billingham, appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court charged with attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Bateson was also charged with attempting to cause a child to watch an image of sexual activity.

During the hearing on Friday, November 1, Bateson pleaded guilty to both charges.

The court heard from prosecutor Ansab Shan that the offences took place between August 8, 2018 and August 20, 2018, when the defendant had started messaging an undercover police officer posing as a 13-year-old girl.

Mr Shan said Bateson was made aware of the child’s age, but that he started a conversation of a sexual nature with her.

The court heard that he also tried to share a video of a sexual nature with the child.

Stewart Haywood, defending, said: “This is one comment made in a series of conversations and one image that was sent in a series of conversations.

“Police did a full forensic investigation in respect of the devices seized and there was no suggestion of anything prior to this other than these two incidents.

“There is no suggestion that these devices had been cleared to hide any previous criminality.

“This is a man of previous good character with no previous convictions.”

Sentencing was adjourned until November 26 at Teesside Magistrates Court.