Peterlee burglar jailed at Durham Crown Court after stealing Christmas presents to buy drugs
One of Josh Hyde’s victims discovered him in an upstairs bedroom on Christmas Day.
Hyde, 21, of Cumbrian Way, Peterlee, broke into addresses in the town’s Basingstoke Road, Scafell Close, and Mansell Crescent in November and December 2023.
He also took cash, bank cards, laptops and watches.
Hyde admitted the offences, stating he needed to make money to buy drugs, and has been jailed for three years at Durham Crown Court.
A Durham Constabulary spokesperson has labelled his crimes “unacceptable” and added: “It’s not just the damage caused or the items stolen. It’s the knowing that someone has been in your home and tarnished the very place you’re supposed to feel most safe.
“That alone can take considerable time to overcome.
“While we can never repair the hurt caused, I hope that by putting him behind bars, we can bring some solace to those who have suffered at the hands of Hyde.”