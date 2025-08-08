Peterlee burglar raided man's home just hours after his death
Mark Hunt raided the property in Easington on the evening of Sunday, April 24, last year, after the occupant was tragically found dead earlier that day.
Police were alerted and saw Hunt running away from the scene.
Forty-one-year-old Hunt was found to be carrying the victim’s bank cards and medication when officers detained him.
Hunt, of Peterlee, admitted burglary and was recently jailed for two years and four months at Durham Crown Court.
PC Josh Kirby, from Peterlee Volume Crime Team, who led the investigation, said: “This was a deeply upsetting incident for the victim’s family who, after just losing their son, then had to deal with the additional trauma of someone breaking into his home and stealing his possessions.
“I hope Hunt uses his time in prison to reflect on his despicable actions and the hurt he has caused his victim’s family.”