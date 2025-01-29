Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two burglars who stole a vulnerable woman’s wedding rings have been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to an address in Peterlee, just after 10pm on May 2 last year to reports that a burglary was in progress.

Officers blue lighted to the scene within minutes to find that the two suspects had fled after ransacking the home and taking valuables.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their haul included hugely sentimental jewellery that had belonged to the victim’s deceased relatives.

From left, burglars Ricky Burdess and Sam Rudland have been jailed after stealing a vulnerable woman's wedding rings.

A search was instigated and Ricky Burdess, 34, and Sam Rudland, 36, were stopped nearby with the items just 20 minutes later.

Both were arrested and subsequently charged with burglary.

They pleaded guilty with Burdess, of Horden, receiving two years and eight months in prison and Rudland, of Peterlee, two years and four months.

PC Josh Kirby, of Peterlee Volume Crime Team, said after the pair were sentenced at Durham Crown Court: “Burglary is a disgusting invasion of privacy that has severe impacts on the victims and the wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Burdess and Rudland showed no regard for their victim, targeting a vulnerable and innocent member of the community.

"So we are happy they are now where they belong behind bars and we hope this brings some comfort to the victim.”